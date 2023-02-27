Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) a GBX 4,100 Price Target

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS – Get Rating) received a GBX 4,100 ($49.37) price objective from stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.57% from the stock’s previous close.

BATS has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,500 ($42.15) target price on British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,500 ($42.15) price target on British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,900 ($46.97) price target on British American Tobacco in a report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on British American Tobacco from GBX 4,000 ($48.17) to GBX 3,600 ($43.35) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($48.17) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,838 ($46.22).

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

British American Tobacco Stock Down 0.1 %

BATS stock traded down GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 3,214 ($38.70). 3,091,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,295,473. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,180.98 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,303.10. British American Tobacco has a twelve month low of GBX 2,893 ($34.84) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,645 ($43.89). The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.98. The firm has a market cap of £71.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,100.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About British American Tobacco

In related news, insider Susan Jane Farr purchased 392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,170 ($38.17) per share, with a total value of £12,426.40 ($14,964.35). In other news, insider Karen Guerra acquired 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,055 ($36.79) per share, with a total value of £100,815 ($121,405.35). Also, insider Susan Jane Farr acquired 392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,170 ($38.17) per share, with a total value of £12,426.40 ($14,964.35). Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,706 shares of company stock valued at $11,370,211. Insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.