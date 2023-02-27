Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €35.00 Price Target for Aixtron (ETR:AIXA)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($37.23) price objective on Aixtron (ETR:AIXA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €31.00 ($32.98) target price on Aixtron in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($35.11) price objective on Aixtron in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($29.79) target price on Aixtron in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

ETR:AIXA opened at €25.25 ($26.86) on Thursday. Aixtron has a 12-month low of €15.20 ($16.17) and a 12-month high of €32.21 ($34.27). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €27.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of €26.92.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It develops, produces, sells, maintains, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, and peripheral equipment and services, as well as sells spare parts and services.

