JG Boswell (OTCMKTS:BWEL) Declares $5.00 Dividend

JG Boswell (OTCMKTS:BWEL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, February 24th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 5.00 per share on Friday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th.
JG Boswell Stock Performance
BWEL stock opened at $852.00 on Monday. JG Boswell has a 12-month low of $820.00 and a 12-month high of $1,111.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $854.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $886.34.
JG Boswell Company Profile
