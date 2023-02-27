John J. Nicols Sells 35,714 Shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Stock

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) Director John J. Nicols sold 35,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total value of $172,498.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 783,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,786,550.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Codexis Price Performance

Shares of Codexis stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 772,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,761. Codexis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.21 and a 52 week high of $22.22. The stock has a market cap of $304.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.05.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. Codexis had a negative net margin of 24.24% and a negative return on equity of 21.34%. The company had revenue of $30.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Codexis’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Codexis

CDXS has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Codexis from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Codexis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.83.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Codexis by 156.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Codexis during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Codexis by 133.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Codexis during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Parian Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of Codexis during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

