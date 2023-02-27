Joystick (JOY) Trading 10.1% Lower Over Last Week

Joystick (JOY) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. In the last week, Joystick has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Joystick token can now be purchased for about $0.0815 or 0.00000346 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Joystick has a market capitalization of $16.70 million and approximately $14,006.53 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Joystick (CRYPTO:JOY) is a token. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.08257667 USD and is up 0.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $40,292.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joystick should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Joystick using one of the exchanges listed above.

