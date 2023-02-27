JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) a GBX 5,500 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 5,500 ($66.23) target price on Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RIO. Citigroup cut Rio Tinto Group to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,200 ($86.71) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays set a GBX 5,800 ($69.85) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group set a GBX 5,000 ($60.21) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,200 ($74.66) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 6,138.46 ($73.92).

Rio Tinto Group Trading Down 2.9 %

LON:RIO opened at GBX 5,667 ($68.24) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 6,035.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5,389.64. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,424.50 ($53.28) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,406 ($77.14). The stock has a market capitalization of £70.84 billion, a PE ratio of 627.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 185.35 ($2.23) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 2.99%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5,847.18%.

In related news, insider Jakob Stausholm sold 4,964 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,571 ($67.09), for a total value of £276,544.44 ($333,025.58). Corporate insiders own 14.67% of the company’s stock.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

