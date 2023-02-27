JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target to $257.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $235.00 to $257.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Loop Capital increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Stephens increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $269.41.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $249.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $252.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.19. HCA Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $164.47 and a fifty-two week high of $279.02. The company has a market cap of $69.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.62.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,260.96% and a net margin of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $15.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.51 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare will post 17.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 11.65%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, January 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In related news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.30, for a total value of $1,241,170.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,392 shares in the company, valued at $8,204,893.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 1,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total value of $457,099.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,626,082.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.30, for a total value of $1,241,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,204,893.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,899 shares of company stock worth $20,460,494 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HCA Healthcare

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCA. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $1,083,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

