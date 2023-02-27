JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Price Target to $45.00

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NUVA. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial cut shares of NuVasive from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the company from $51.00 to $52.50 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup lowered shares of NuVasive from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Cowen lowered their price target on NuVasive from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered NuVasive from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NuVasive presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.77.

Get NuVasive alerts:

NuVasive Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NUVA opened at $43.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.18. NuVasive has a 12 month low of $35.17 and a 12 month high of $60.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NuVasive ( NASDAQ:NUVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $305.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.01 million. NuVasive had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NuVasive will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NuVasive by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,414,018 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $237,188,000 after purchasing an additional 100,467 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of NuVasive by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,219,514 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $132,773,000 after acquiring an additional 647,625 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in NuVasive by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,447,731 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $59,703,000 after buying an additional 106,621 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NuVasive by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,390,688 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $57,352,000 after purchasing an additional 195,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NuVasive by 22.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,049,546 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $59,509,000 after buying an additional 192,295 shares during the period.

NuVasive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.