JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Target Price to $61.00

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

THRM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Gentherm from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Gentherm from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Gentherm from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $74.33.

Get Gentherm alerts:

Gentherm Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of THRM stock opened at $63.55 on Thursday. Gentherm has a 1-year low of $49.45 and a 1-year high of $87.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 88.26 and a beta of 1.34.

Institutional Trading of Gentherm

Gentherm ( NASDAQ:THRM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.18). Gentherm had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $343.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.51 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Gentherm’s revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gentherm will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in Gentherm during the 2nd quarter worth about $310,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Gentherm by 4,202.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,981 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 5,842 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Gentherm by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 272,878 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,030,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Gentherm by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 134,582 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its position in Gentherm by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 453,843 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,324,000 after purchasing an additional 19,007 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

About Gentherm

(Get Rating)

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.