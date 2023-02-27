JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Stake Boosted by Requisite Capital Management LLC

Requisite Capital Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,017,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 244,569 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up about 34.9% of Requisite Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Requisite Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.77% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $103,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JEPI. FAS Wealth Partners raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 56.8% during the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 310.2% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after acquiring an additional 63,032 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 115.5% during the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 4,341 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 957.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 166,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,218,000 after acquiring an additional 150,523 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,782.7% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 447,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,945,000 after acquiring an additional 424,097 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JEPI stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.03. The stock had a trading volume of 4,661,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,105,590. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $49.92 and a one year high of $62.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.64.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Further Reading

