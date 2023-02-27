Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $93.33.

Shares of KALU opened at $75.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.85. Kaiser Aluminum has a 1-year low of $59.24 and a 1-year high of $107.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.43 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -165.59%.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $32,052.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KALU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 171,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,136,000 after purchasing an additional 12,759 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters to the aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications industries. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless and structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

