KE (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Gap Up to $17.60

Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.60, but opened at $18.38. KE shares last traded at $18.60, with a volume of 2,348,346 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BEKE shares. TheStreet upgraded KE from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on KE in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on KE in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.93.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.74 and a 200 day moving average of $16.05.

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. KE had a negative return on equity of 3.54% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that KE Holdings Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KE in the third quarter worth $25,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in KE by 476.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KE in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of KE by 1,805.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KE in the third quarter valued at $66,000. 40.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

