Kellogg (NYSE:K) Stake Lowered by Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,129,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 479,946 shares during the quarter. Kellogg makes up 1.9% of Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. owned about 1.21% of Kellogg worth $287,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Kellogg by 379.2% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Kellogg by 137.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Kellogg by 115.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Kellogg in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Kellogg Stock Down 0.3 %

Kellogg stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $67.46. 515,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,133,986. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $59.54 and a 1-year high of $77.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.55.

Kellogg Announces Dividend

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. Kellogg had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Kellogg’s payout ratio is presently 84.59%.

Kellogg announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

K has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. TheStreet downgraded Kellogg from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.11.

Insider Activity at Kellogg

In other Kellogg news, Vice Chairman Gary H. Pilnick sold 22,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $1,527,375.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,614,557.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Kurt D. Forche sold 3,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $226,460.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,217.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Gary H. Pilnick sold 22,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $1,527,375.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,557.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 525,462 shares of company stock worth $36,510,836. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Kellogg

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.