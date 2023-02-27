KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.06.

Several brokerages recently commented on KEY. TheStreet raised KeyCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.36 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KeyCorp news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $106,772.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 194,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,875,886. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of KeyCorp

KeyCorp Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 677.7% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 131.8% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 93.0% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. 82.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KEY stock opened at $18.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.98. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $15.26 and a 52 week high of $25.33. The company has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.30.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.17). KeyCorp had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 42.71%.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Featured Articles

