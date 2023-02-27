Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $482.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.25 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Koppers updated its FY23 guidance to approx $4.40 EPS.

Koppers Trading Up 5.7 %

Shares of NYSE:KOP traded up $1.97 on Monday, reaching $36.32. 59,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,376. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.60. Koppers has a 52 week low of $20.11 and a 52 week high of $37.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $759.09 million, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Koppers Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a boost from Koppers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.99%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 122.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 50.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Koppers during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Koppers during the third quarter worth about $175,000. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on KOP. StockNews.com raised Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koppers in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals, Railroad and Utility Products and Services, and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene, creosote, and carbon black feedstock.

