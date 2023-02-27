Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Receives $259.92 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $259.92.

LII has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $250.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lennox International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $240.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Lennox International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Lennox International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LII opened at $251.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.93. Lennox International has a 52-week low of $182.85 and a 52-week high of $279.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $252.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.02.

Lennox International Dividend Announcement

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 10.53% and a negative return on equity of 152.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lennox International will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is 30.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lennox International news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 150 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.03, for a total transaction of $37,954.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,358.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lennox International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 211.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International in the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International in the 3rd quarter worth about $189,000. 68.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennox International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.