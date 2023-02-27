Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) is Cat Rock Capital Management LP’s 8th Largest Position

Cat Rock Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Liberty Broadband makes up 5.1% of Cat Rock Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Cat Rock Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.21% of Liberty Broadband worth $22,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LBRDK. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 10.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 83,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,234,000 after acquiring an additional 30,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,706,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,435,000 after acquiring an additional 48,029 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

Liberty Broadband stock opened at $88.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.08. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.67 and a fifty-two week high of $148.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.54). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 128.92%. The firm had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.74 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on LBRDK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Liberty Broadband from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.20.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.