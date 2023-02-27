Lido wstETH Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $22.95 Million (WSTETH)

Lido wstETH (WSTETH) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. Lido wstETH has a market cap of $948.41 million and approximately $22.95 million worth of Lido wstETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lido wstETH has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. One Lido wstETH token can currently be bought for $1,815.06 or 0.07751765 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lido wstETH Profile

Lido wstETH’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Lido wstETH’s total supply is 646,650 tokens. Lido wstETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. The official website for Lido wstETH is www.lido.fi.

Lido wstETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “An ERC20 token that represents the account's share of the total supply of stETH tokens. WstETH token's balance only changes on transfers, unlike StETH that is also changed when oracles report staking rewards and penalties. It's a “power user” token for DeFi protocols which don't support rebasable tokens.The contract is also a trustless wrapper that accepts stETH tokens and mints wstETH in return. Then the user unwraps, the contract burns user's wstETH and sends user locked stETH in return.The contract provides the staking shortcut: user can send ETH with regular transfer and get wstETH in return. The contract will send ETH to Lido submit method, staking it and wrapping the received stETH.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido wstETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido wstETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lido wstETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

