Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Shares Sold by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Life Storage during the 3rd quarter worth $104,455,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Life Storage by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,545,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,575,000 after acquiring an additional 729,587 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Life Storage by 1,908.0% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 678,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,107,000 after acquiring an additional 644,341 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Life Storage by 2,462.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 637,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,149,000 after purchasing an additional 612,328 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 13.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,499,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,864,000 after purchasing an additional 547,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage Stock Up 1.4 %

Life Storage stock traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $120.94. The stock had a trading volume of 56,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,167. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 0.66. Life Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.02 and a 12 month high of $151.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.57.

Life Storage Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is currently 113.48%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LSI shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Life Storage from $138.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised Life Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup lowered Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Life Storage from $145.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Life Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Life Storage

In other Life Storage news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,130 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $611,344.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,921 shares in the company, valued at $7,172,681.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Life Storage

(Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

Further Reading

