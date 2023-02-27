LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) versus Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Head-To-Head Contrast

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) and LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Photronics and LightPath Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Photronics alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Photronics 0 0 3 0 3.00 LightPath Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Photronics currently has a consensus target price of $25.67, suggesting a potential upside of 45.01%. LightPath Technologies has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 75.44%. Given LightPath Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe LightPath Technologies is more favorable than Photronics.

Volatility and Risk

Earnings and Valuation

Photronics has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LightPath Technologies has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Photronics and LightPath Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Photronics $824.55 million 1.33 $118.79 million $1.83 9.67 LightPath Technologies $35.56 million 1.76 -$3.54 million ($0.15) -11.40

Photronics has higher revenue and earnings than LightPath Technologies. LightPath Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Photronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.4% of Photronics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.3% of LightPath Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Photronics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of LightPath Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Photronics and LightPath Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Photronics 13.26% 11.20% 9.01% LightPath Technologies -11.89% -13.38% -7.96%

Summary

Photronics beats LightPath Technologies on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Photronics

(Get Rating)

Photronics, Inc. engages in the provision of photomasks. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components. The company’s manufacturing facilities are located in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, and Europe. Photronics was founded by Constantine S. Macricostas in 1969 and is headquartered in Brookfield, CT.

About LightPath Technologies

(Get Rating)

LightPath Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies, infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies, and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology. The firm supports a range of customers in the field of industrial, laser, defense, medical, telecommunications, and instrumentation. The company was founded on June 15, 1992 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.