Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Linde by 92.3% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Linde by 1,809.1% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Linde from $355.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Linde from $346.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.25.

Linde Trading Up 4.8 %

NYSE:LIN opened at $347.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $327.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $310.80. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $262.47 and a 52 week high of $348.21. The company has a market cap of $171.24 billion, a PE ratio of 42.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.87.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 12.43%. Linde’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Linde plc will post 13.37 EPS for the current year.

About Linde

(Get Rating)

Linde plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Further Reading

