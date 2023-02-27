Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) is Brave Warrior Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Brave Warrior Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,136,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 144,907 shares during the quarter. Lithia Motors comprises 8.4% of Brave Warrior Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $243,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in Lithia Motors by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,289,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,618,000 after buying an additional 324,492 shares in the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP grew its holdings in Lithia Motors by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 851,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,884,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Lithia Motors by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 807,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,459,000 after buying an additional 29,352 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 587,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,064,000 after acquiring an additional 33,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 256,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,042,000 after acquiring an additional 9,621 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

LAD stock traded up $3.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $259.28. The company had a trading volume of 27,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,458. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.00 and a 52 week high of $349.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $238.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.71. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a PEG ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.44.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $9.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.11 by ($1.06). Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The company had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $11.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 35.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Lithia Motors from $343.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lithia Motors from $200.00 to $198.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lithia Motors from $233.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lithia Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.89.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

