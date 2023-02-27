Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Price Target Increased to GBX 58 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 55 ($0.66) to GBX 58 ($0.70) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LLOY. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a top pick rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 64 ($0.77) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 58 ($0.70) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 65.22 ($0.79).

Shares of LLOY stock opened at GBX 51.66 ($0.62) on Thursday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52-week low of GBX 38.10 ($0.46) and a 52-week high of GBX 54.33 ($0.65). The stock has a market cap of £34.82 billion, a PE ratio of 861.00, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 49.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 46.27.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a GBX 1.60 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous dividend of $0.80. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,333.33%.

In related news, insider William Chalmers bought 146,866 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.54) per share, with a total value of £66,089.70 ($79,587.79). In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider Cathy Turner acquired 424,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.57) per share, for a total transaction of £199,333.11 ($240,044.69). Also, insider William Chalmers acquired 146,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.54) per share, with a total value of £66,089.70 ($79,587.79). Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

