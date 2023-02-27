Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 185,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,008 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of Lockheed Martin worth $71,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Buckingham Strategic Partners boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 31.9% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 4,947 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,868 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 187,836 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $72,559,000 after buying an additional 41,264 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 26,877 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,588.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $388.00 to $332.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $546.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $523.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $488.87.

Shares of LMT traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $480.84. 282,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,462,082. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $373.67 and a fifty-two week high of $498.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $469.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $453.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $18.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.25 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 68.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.27%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

