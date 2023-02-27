Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Shares Sold by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. lowered its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 303,532 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 100,400 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $15,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 24.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,311,921 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $205,737,000 after acquiring an additional 655,132 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 3.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,658,071 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $139,310,000 after acquiring an additional 95,006 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 1.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,446,527 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $125,238,000 after acquiring an additional 35,525 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,441,912 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $151,692,000 after acquiring an additional 50,575 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis increased its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 9.0% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 1,062,799 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $55,701,000 after acquiring an additional 87,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Price Performance

LPX traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $58.40. 34,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 756,966. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.62. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $48.20 and a 52-week high of $78.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.41.

Louisiana-Pacific Increases Dividend

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The building manufacturing company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $705.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.37 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 64.50%. The company’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LPX has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Louisiana-Pacific

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total transaction of $224,259.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,424.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of engineered wood building products for builders, remodelers, and homeowners. It operates through the following segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), South America, and Other. The Siding segment offers engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia under the brands of LP, SmartSide, Trim & Siding LP, SmartSide, and ExpertFinish.

Featured Articles

