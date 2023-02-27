LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Shares Down 2.9%

Shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) were down 2.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.57 and last traded at $13.57. Approximately 290,138 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 743,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.97.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have commented on LXU shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of LSB Industries from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of LSB Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of LSB Industries from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.
LSB Industries Trading Down 2.6 %
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.98.
Institutional Trading of LSB Industries
LSB Industries Company Profile
LSB Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and sale of chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. It also own and operate facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas (El Dorado Facility), Cherokee, Alabama (Cherokee Facility), and Pryor, Oklahoma (Pryor Facility), as well as facility for Covestro AG (Covestro) in Baytown, Texas (Baytown Facility).
Featured Stories
