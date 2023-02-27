LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Shares Down 2.9%

Shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) were down 2.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.57 and last traded at $13.57. Approximately 290,138 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 743,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on LXU shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of LSB Industries from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of LSB Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of LSB Industries from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Get LSB Industries alerts:

LSB Industries Trading Down 2.6 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Institutional Trading of LSB Industries

LSB Industries Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in LSB Industries by 260.7% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,518 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of LSB Industries by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 48,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LSB Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of LSB Industries by 136.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,575 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of LSB Industries by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 24,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

LSB Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and sale of chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. It also own and operate facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas (El Dorado Facility), Cherokee, Alabama (Cherokee Facility), and Pryor, Oklahoma (Pryor Facility), as well as facility for Covestro AG (Covestro) in Baytown, Texas (Baytown Facility).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LSB Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSB Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.