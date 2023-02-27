Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at R. F. Lafferty

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by R. F. Lafferty from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. R. F. Lafferty currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LCID. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Sunday, January 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued an in-line rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Lucid Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.57.

Shares of LCID opened at $8.51 on Thursday. Lucid Group has a 1-year low of $6.09 and a 1-year high of $29.05. The stock has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 4.21.

In other news, SVP Michael Bell sold 12,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $107,759.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,261,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,814,911.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, SVP Michael Bell sold 12,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $107,759.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,261,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,814,911.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Public Investment Fund acquired 85,712,679 shares of Lucid Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.68 per share, with a total value of $915,411,411.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,100,965,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,758,308,357.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 62.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LCID. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 5,654 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the 1st quarter valued at $383,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,623,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990,659 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the 1st quarter valued at $400,000.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

