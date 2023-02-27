MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) Receives C$24.42 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$24.42.

MAG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares set a C$26.50 price objective on MAG Silver and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. TD Securities set a C$29.00 target price on MAG Silver and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on MAG Silver from C$24.50 to C$25.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cormark dropped their target price on MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on MAG Silver from C$28.25 to C$27.75 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.

Insider Activity at MAG Silver

In related news, Director Daniel Thomas Macinnis sold 26,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.25, for a total value of C$534,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 109,688 shares in the company, valued at C$2,221,182. In other MAG Silver news, Director Daniel Thomas Macinnis sold 26,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.25, for a total value of C$534,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,221,182. Also, Senior Officer Michael John Curlook sold 16,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.07, for a total value of C$354,827.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,256,488.14. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MAG Silver Trading Down 2.7 %

About MAG Silver

Shares of MAG opened at C$15.72 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$19.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$18.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 25.31 and a current ratio of 26.20. MAG Silver has a 52-week low of C$13.60 and a 52-week high of C$25.16. The company has a market cap of C$1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.49, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.99.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

