MAGIC Price Reaches $1.69 (MAGIC)

MAGIC (MAGIC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 26th. Over the last seven days, MAGIC has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar. MAGIC has a total market capitalization of $356.35 million and $71.26 million worth of MAGIC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MAGIC token can currently be bought for $1.69 or 0.00007178 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MAGIC Profile

MAGIC launched on September 1st, 2021. MAGIC’s total supply is 339,645,510 tokens and its circulating supply is 210,584,688 tokens. MAGIC’s official Twitter account is @treasure_dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MAGIC is medium.com/@treasure_dao. The official website for MAGIC is www.treasure.lol.

MAGIC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Treasure bridges the growing network of metaverses through an open and composable approach to the convergence of NFTs, DeFi and Gaming. Cross-ecosystem ties are bolstered through an interrelated resource model; $MAGIC (Power), Treasures (NFT | Resources) and Legions (NFT | Players)Bridgeworld is the flagship product of Treasure:Bridgeworld, or Legions, as they are represented by is an undercurrent world beneath the undulating waves of other worlds. Unseen, independent, but ever-present. In Bridgeworld, players are the soul and Legions are the bodies fallen from myriads of other worlds. Players take control of Legions and Mine, Farm, Craft, Quest, Battle, and more to propagate and build the Bridgeworld together.”

