Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Sets New 12-Month High at $18.50

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.50 and last traded at $18.02, with a volume of 75548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MTW shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Manitowoc in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Manitowoc from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Manitowoc from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Manitowoc Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $639.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Manitowoc ( NYSE:MTW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $621.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.36 million. Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 6.08% and a positive return on equity of 5.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Manitowoc by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Manitowoc by 43.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Manitowoc by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 231,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Manitowoc by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 51,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Manitowoc by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 90,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

Further Reading

