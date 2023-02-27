MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $6.00 to $7.00. The company traded as high as $5.73 and last traded at $5.70, with a volume of 1180271 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.41.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on MannKind from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MannKind

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of MannKind by 277.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 5,189 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MannKind during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in MannKind in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MannKind during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MannKind during the third quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 49.16% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.28.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $36.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 188.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that MannKind Co. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Danbury, CT.

