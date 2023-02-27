Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Shares Sold by Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. cut its stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,852,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 530,330 shares during the quarter. Manulife Financial makes up approximately 2.7% of Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. owned approximately 1.32% of Manulife Financial worth $393,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 120.4% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 50.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 6,654 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 120.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 0.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,695,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,506,000 after buying an additional 67,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.5% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,374,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,177,000 after buying an additional 185,164 shares in the last quarter. 43.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

Manulife Financial stock remained flat at $19.65 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,655,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,982,616. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $14.92 and a 52 week high of $21.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.15.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.274 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.40%.

MFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Desjardins boosted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.29.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

