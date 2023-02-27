Marchex (MCHX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 28th. Analysts expect Marchex to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Marchex Stock Performance
MCHX opened at $2.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $87.89 million, a P/E ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.90 and a 200 day moving average of $1.85. Marchex has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $2.49.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marchex in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marchex
About Marchex
Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Marchex (MCHX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/20 – 2/24
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
Receive News & Ratings for Marchex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marchex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.