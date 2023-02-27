Marchex (MCHX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 28th. Analysts expect Marchex to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Marchex Stock Performance

MCHX opened at $2.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $87.89 million, a P/E ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.90 and a 200 day moving average of $1.85. Marchex has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $2.49.

Get Marchex alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marchex in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marchex

About Marchex

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Marchex stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marchex, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MCHX Get Rating ) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,696 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,881 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.32% of Marchex worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marchex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marchex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.