Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) PT Lowered to $68.00 at Truist Financial

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on MTDR. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $71.78.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Matador Resources Trading Up 1.8 %

MTDR opened at $55.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $41.17 and a fifty-two week high of $73.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 3.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.63 and its 200 day moving average is $60.74.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $707.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.11 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 39.71% and a return on equity of 44.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This is an increase from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.92%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTDR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,398 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,991 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,155 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,058 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 20,684 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Matador Resources

(Get Rating)

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.