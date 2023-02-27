Maxar Technologies’ (MAXR) “Sector Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $53.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Maxar Technologies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Maxar Technologies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Maxar Technologies from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $27.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.83.

MAXR opened at $51.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Maxar Technologies has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $51.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.34, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.94.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,726,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,917,000 after purchasing an additional 185,501 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Maxar Technologies by 7.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,935,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,228,000 after acquiring an additional 424,367 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 14.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,456,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,407,000 after acquiring an additional 434,992 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in Maxar Technologies by 9.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,377,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,238,000 after purchasing an additional 282,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,092,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,170,000 after purchasing an additional 165,369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

