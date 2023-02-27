McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,901,559 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 21,247 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.81% of McDonald’s worth $11,514,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 520.0% in the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $263.72. 633,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,735,710. The company has a market cap of $193.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $267.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.55. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $281.67.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 72.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on McDonald’s from $296.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.41.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

