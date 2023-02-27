MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Hits New 12-Month High at $32.29

Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.29 and last traded at $32.28, with a volume of 74005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

MDU Resources Group Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.74.

MDU Resources Group Dividend Announcement

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 5.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.2225 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.17%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MDU Resources Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corvex Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,576,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,179,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $494,530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711,439 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,410,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199,575 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the fourth quarter worth $61,385,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the third quarter valued at $21,385,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

Featured Articles

