MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Hits New 12-Month High at $32.29

Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.29 and last traded at $32.28, with a volume of 74005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.00.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.74.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.2225 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.17%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corvex Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,576,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,179,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $494,530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711,439 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,410,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199,575 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the fourth quarter worth $61,385,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the third quarter valued at $21,385,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.83% of the company’s stock.
MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.
