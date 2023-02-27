MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday after Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $24.00. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. 110,892 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 196,254 shares.The stock last traded at $15.95 and had previously closed at $16.23.

MAX has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on MediaAlpha in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

Get MediaAlpha alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MediaAlpha

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 65,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in MediaAlpha by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 415,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,871,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the period. 70.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MediaAlpha Stock Performance

MediaAlpha Company Profile

The stock has a market cap of $986.52 million, a PE ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.88.

(Get Rating)

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MediaAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaAlpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.