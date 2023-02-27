Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Stock Holdings Increased by Carlson Capital L P

Carlson Capital L P raised its stake in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,045 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,486 shares during the period. Meritage Homes accounts for about 0.8% of Carlson Capital L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Carlson Capital L P owned about 0.42% of Meritage Homes worth $10,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 78.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,513 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Appian Way Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 26.3% during the third quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP now owns 253,219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,794,000 after buying an additional 52,719 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the third quarter worth approximately $1,526,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 730.8% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 43,053 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after buying an additional 37,871 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 53.6% during the third quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 17,388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 6,071 shares during the period. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTH has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Meritage Homes from $106.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Meritage Homes from $90.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Meritage Homes from $87.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Meritage Homes from $104.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Price Performance

In other Meritage Homes news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $39,385.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $39,385.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,460.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $88,588.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,615 shares in the company, valued at $412,688.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,283 shares of company stock valued at $145,894 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE MTH opened at $107.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.58. Meritage Homes Co. has a 1 year low of $62.51 and a 1 year high of $117.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $7.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 27.92% and a net margin of 15.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%.

Meritage Homes Profile

Meritage Homes Corp. designs and builds single family homes. It offers variety of entry-level and first move-up homes. The firm operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

Featured Articles

