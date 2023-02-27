Metahero Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $26.07 Million (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 27th. Metahero has a total market cap of $26.07 million and $549,058.75 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metahero token can currently be bought for about $0.0051 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Metahero has traded down 9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Metahero

HERO is a token. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

