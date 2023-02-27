Meter Governance (MTRG) Price Hits $2.97 on Major Exchanges

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 27th. Meter Governance has a total market capitalization of $50.33 million and approximately $435,468.34 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meter Governance coin can currently be bought for $2.97 or 0.00012530 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004231 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001064 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Meter Governance Coin Profile

MTRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 43,952,089 coins and its circulating supply is 16,946,045 coins. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

