Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Holdings Trimmed by Capital Counsel LLC NY

Capital Counsel LLC NY decreased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,232 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 16,878 shares during the period. Mettler-Toledo International comprises approximately 11.4% of Capital Counsel LLC NY’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Capital Counsel LLC NY owned approximately 0.73% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $175,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Ltd. CA grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 4,244 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,601,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 88,481 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $95,924,000 after buying an additional 11,672 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 233 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 209 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTD traded up $18.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,446.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,309. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,065.55 and a 12-month high of $1,609.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,504.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,365.94.

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.63 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 10,609.85% and a net margin of 22.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 44.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 10,252 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,420.65, for a total transaction of $14,564,503.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71 shares in the company, valued at $100,866.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 10,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,420.65, for a total value of $14,564,503.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,866.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,550.37, for a total value of $2,933,300.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at $7,596,813. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,366 shares of company stock worth $31,328,111. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MTD. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,284.00 to $1,513.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,450.71.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc engages in the provision of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

