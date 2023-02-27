Michael E. Angelina Acquires 213 Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Stock

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) Director Michael E. Angelina purchased 213 shares of RLI stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $131.41 per share, with a total value of $27,990.33. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,629,089.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

RLI Trading Up 1.4 %

RLI traded up $1.88 on Monday, hitting $133.57. The company had a trading volume of 185,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,816. RLI Corp. has a 12-month low of $98.14 and a 12-month high of $140.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.50. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.44.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $360.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.92 million. RLI had a net margin of 34.36% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

RLI Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of RLI

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. RLI’s payout ratio is currently 8.16%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of RLI by 4.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in RLI by 1.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in RLI by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in RLI by 2.8% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in RLI by 1.0% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on RLI from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

