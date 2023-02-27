Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) dropped 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $79.93 and last traded at $79.94. Approximately 30,236 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 209,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.21.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Middlesex Water Trading Down 4.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.46. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.313 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.52%.

In other news, VP Bernadette M. Sohler sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total value of $202,466.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,417.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Middlesex Water in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Middlesex Water by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Middlesex Water in the 3rd quarter valued at about $449,000. Finally, Amundi increased its position in Middlesex Water by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 39,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after acquiring an additional 5,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.

