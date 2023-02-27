Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Acquires 178 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SWK. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter worth $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 166.4% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 143.1% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Longbow Research lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $78.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.50.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of SWK opened at $84.80 on Monday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.24 and a 52-week high of $168.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.01 and its 200-day moving average is $83.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.30.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 6.24%. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.13%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

