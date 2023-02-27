Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Invests $208,000 in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,002 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,121,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,162,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,049 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Twilio by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,826,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $471,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,195 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Twilio by 450.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,429,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,237 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Twilio by 631.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,163,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Twilio by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,920,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,497,000 after purchasing an additional 891,897 shares during the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twilio Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $64.10 on Monday. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.00 and a 1 year high of $176.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Twilio

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. Twilio’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.25) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 20,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total value of $1,301,996.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 248,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,930,734.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 8,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.24, for a total transaction of $543,534.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 162,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,462,833.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 20,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total transaction of $1,301,996.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 248,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,930,734.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,563 shares of company stock valued at $1,888,289. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TWLO. Cowen lowered Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Twilio from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Twilio from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on Twilio from $77.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Twilio from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.96.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

