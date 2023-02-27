Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Lowers Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 5.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 489.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,180 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,636,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,801,000 after purchasing an additional 554,438 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,121,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,591,000 after purchasing an additional 302,853 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,304,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,349,000 after purchasing an additional 298,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 762.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 295,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,972,000 after purchasing an additional 261,460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on DFS shares. Bank of America lowered Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Barclays lowered Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.21.

Insider Activity

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

In other news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,510,174. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $135,684.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,422,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,493 shares in the company, valued at $13,510,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DFS opened at $112.22 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.43. The company has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $87.64 and a fifty-two week high of $124.72.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.19. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 33.88% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.49%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.