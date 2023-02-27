Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 61.5% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 661,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,007,000 after buying an additional 121,118 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 74,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,160,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $64.72 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.05 and a 200-day moving average of $60.66.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

