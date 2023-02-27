Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Sells 300 Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lowered its position in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,792,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,728,000 after buying an additional 80,806 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 6.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,312,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,899,000 after purchasing an additional 142,385 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Axos Financial by 1.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,146,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,488,000 after acquiring an additional 35,534 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Axos Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,831,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,977,000 after purchasing an additional 26,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Axos Financial by 3.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,782,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,910,000 after acquiring an additional 56,365 shares during the last quarter. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total transaction of $718,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 524,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,137,849.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Axos Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AX shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Axos Financial to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Axos Financial from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut Axos Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Axos Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of AX stock opened at $47.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.06. Axos Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.91 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.15. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 28.47%. The business had revenue of $228.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Axos Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.