Moonriver Market Capitalization Hits $65.99 Million (MOVR)

Moonriver (MOVR) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 27th. In the last week, Moonriver has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Moonriver has a market cap of $65.99 million and approximately $5.51 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonriver token can currently be bought for approximately $10.37 or 0.00043895 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Moonriver Profile

Moonriver’s genesis date was May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 10,688,347 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,366,210 tokens. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Moonriver is medium.com/moonriver-network. The official website for Moonriver is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver.

Moonriver Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonriver should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonriver using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

